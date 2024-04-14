Bloody Mary Mix Is The Ingredient Addition For A Flavor-Infused Meatloaf Glaze

From Mexican barbacoa to Persian koftas, every culture has its own way of using up every last scrap of meat. In North America, meatloaf is one such recipe that not only repurposes leftover meat, but throws in the veritable kitchen sink of leftover diced veggies, herbs, and spices. Meatloaf remains a beloved and nostalgic comfort food on par with hot dogs and hamburgers as a quintessential American recipe. And a saucy glaze is the important final touch to lock in moisture as the meatloaf bakes while also creating a tasty crust.

Bloody Mary mix is the all-in-one seasoning blend that'll take your meatloaf glaze to the next level. Whether you buy it pre-made or make it from scratch, Bloody Mary mix ingredients overlap with the seasonings and sauces used to elaborate meatloaf, such as garlic, tomato, and Worcestershire sauce. So, by incorporating it into a glaze, you'll bring those tangy, aromatic, and savory flavors to the forefront. Other ingredients like celery salt, horseradish, and hot sauce will add a spicy and aromatic depth of flavor.

Considering umami-forward Bloody Mary garnishes like bacon and shrimp, you can rest assured that using Bloody Mary mix in a glaze for ground beef will be a success. In fact, recipe developers and chefs have used Bloody Mary mix for so many other things besides the namesake drink. The tasty mix can help create everything from cocktail sauces to meat marinades to beef braising liquids.