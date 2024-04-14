Skip All The Rolling And Bake Your Sushi Instead

If you enjoy the flavors of sushi yet can't find the energy to roll up intricate pieces, we have an easy solution for you. Consider using the same ingredients and layer them into a pan to bake, instead. The concept may sound preposterous to a sushi purist, but hear us out: This idea is viral on the socials for good reason. "I love sushi, but making sushi homemade is difficult and time-consuming. It is definitely fun if you have the time and energy, but for a weeknight craving, this sushi bake is a perfect compromise," Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn explains.

Line a baking dish with flattened layers of your favorite sushi toppings, cooked rice, and seasonings. Once the layers are pressed into a glass dish, they can be topped with mayo, sesame oil, and mirin sauce to be taken out and served warm. This flavorful twist on an easy casserole will have you, too, wanting to post your creations on your feeds to help spread the delicious trend.