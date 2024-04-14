When Traveling With Whiskey Bottles, Keep Them Cool And Protected

Part of the appeal of whiskey — as well as other spirits — is its durable nature. There's no need to chill the liquor, consume it all in one go, or worry about a carbonation-induced explosion. An unopened bottle stores endlessly and whiskey will even last for months in a decanter. The spirit will only start to deteriorate once exposed to oxygen, depending on how much liquor is left in the bottle.

Such favorable qualities make it well-suited for travel. Fans can purchase bottles on the road to add to their collection and share with friends. However, to prevent any unwanted accidents, you'll want to take a few precautions before travel. Firstly, ensure protection against glass fractures. Wrap the bottles in thick layers of clothes or other protective materials, binding well to prevent unraveling. Or, even better yet, invest in cardboard tubes explicitly made for liquor and wine packaging.

The other factor worth considering is the sun; whiskey must be kept out of the heat and direct light to avoid flavor loss. Especially when traveling by car, make sure to insulate the bottles and cover them. With such logistics, you'll be able to transport whiskey stress-free.