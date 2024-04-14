The Proper Way To Store Capers And How To Tell They've Gone Bad

Tiny and green yet mighty in flavor, capers are the unripe flower buds of the flinders rose, or Capparis spinosa bush, and are typically brined in vinegar or packed in salt. From being a star ingredient in chicken piccata and pasta puttanesca to a topping for pizza and popcorn, capers can easily elevate a wide range of dishes by adding a delicious burst of briny goodness. They're also delicious on their own as a crunchy snack when crisped up in the air fryer or fried in the microwave. Capers are a staple you should always keep in your pantry and, given their versatility, you'll probably finish a jar before too long. However, like all good things, there is a limit to how long capers are good for as well as a proper way to store them. Here's what you need to know.

Store unopened, brine-packed jars of capers in the pantry for up to two years. Once opened, you should store capers in the fridge, where they should be good for up to a year. Salt-packed capers can be stored at room temperature for up to six months and in the fridge for up to two years. Before using any capers, check for signs of spoilage, which can include changes in color or appearance, mold, and an unpleasant smell.