The perfect biscuit is delicate, flakey, and fluffy all thanks to the interplay of fat and flour. Unfortunately, this flakey, buttery outcome faces a lot of obstacles. If you've ever attempted to make a batch of biscuits, you're likely familiar with how finicky the process is. If the proportion of flour and fat is even slightly off, the consistency of your biscuits will miss the mark; too much flour results in dry, crumbly biscuits, while uneven fat distribution or overworked dough results in tough or dense biscuits. While there are plenty of tips to achieve the desired fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth crumb, adding a hard-boiled egg yolk to the dough is probably one you haven't tried.

Boiled egg yolk is essentially an extra dose of pure fat that's also been rid of its water content that'll easily disintegrate and distribute throughout the flour to create a buffer against gluten formation. Gluten is the compound made by the reaction of two key proteins in wheat flour that gives boule bread and pizza dough its chewiness. With biscuits, however, the goal is to avoid this chewiness. So, by adding hard-boiled egg yolk to a biscuit recipe, you'll thwart the formation of gluten, thereby resulting in a buttery, flakey crumb that'll dissolve in your mouth. The hard-boiled egg yolk hack is actually a longstanding practice for other pastries like shortbread cookies, shortcakes, and scones that also possess the same crumbly, buttery, and tender nature.