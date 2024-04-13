Pineapple Is The Tangy, Tropical Fruit That Perfectly Pairs With Salmon

If you love salmon, but find yourself getting tired of it from time to time, then you ought to try out some unexpected ingredients that pair well with this fish. One of these ingredients is pineapple, which can be used in all sorts of salmon dishes to great effect. Salmon has a rich, buttery taste, with a flaky yet meaty texture. By pairing it with tangy, sweet, tropical pineapple, you'll balance out the richness with the fruit's bright profile. Plus, using pineapple is a great way to infuse some natural sweetness into your dinner for a more balanced dish. A hint of sweet and sour flavor can make any savory recipe seem less one-note.

Pineapple pairs especially well with a dish that's smoky or spicy, such as Korean-style air fryer salmon or a classic blackened salmon. Adding the fruit to these dishes can be as easy as making a pineapple-infused marinade, which could consist of pineapple juice mixed soy sauce, honey, spices, and other popular marinade ingredients. Let your salmon filets sit for just 20 to 30 minutes, as pineapple juice is acidic and could otherwise turn the fish from tender to mushy. If you don't want the taste of pineapple permeating every bite of the salmon, there are plenty of other ways to add it to delicious dinner recipes.