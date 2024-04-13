Turn Canned Chicken Into A Handheld Salad For Delicious Crunch

Lettuce wraps are not solely reserved for freshly cooked ground chicken, pork, or beef like you might be accustomed to. The handheld meal is also one of several effortless ways to elevate canned chicken. The shelf-stable canned poultry is typically quite affordable and is already cooked, so it works for a last-minute meal when you don't have much time to cook, or need a cheap lunch or dinner. And if you don't already have a can in the pantry, we have ranked the top canned chicken brands so you don't waste time browsing aisles at the grocery store.

Yes, it's affordably priced and easy to customize, but those aren't the only reasons why canned chicken works so well for lettuce wraps. The ingredient is usually flaky and sometimes a little mushy, similar to some canned tuna, which will complement the crunch of the lettuce wraps. It's also a good way to add protein and other essential nutrients like calcium to your diet without dealing with raw chicken. And if you need another reason to use it to make a handheld salad, you won't have to do much prep work to use the poultry besides opening the can and draining off any liquid.