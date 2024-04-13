The Citrusy Twist You Need In Your Next Pitcher Of Sweet Tea

Other fun additions to try with this combo include adding vanilla or fresh mint leaves to your sweet tea. Both of these special ingredients bring in another level of flavor, and both pair well with the other components to give your tea a unique edge. You can also take the inclusion of lime to the max by making an Arnold Palmer with limeade instead of lemonade. This gives you a potent lime flavor throughout for a refreshing, citrus-focused drink. To do this just use an equal ratio of limeade to sweet tea and enjoy over ice.

While black tea is traditional for classic, Southern-style sweet tea, changing the kind of tea you use is an easy way to customize your drink. Green tea and citrus pair well together, thanks to their shared earthy flavor. You can sweeten this combo with sugar or honey for a smooth, caffeinated beverage. If you're of age, you can take your lime and sweet tea and turn it into an adult beverage with the inclusion of alcohol. Given its ability to combine with many flavors, vodka is the most straightforward option. However, if you want to experiment, try using tequila. Tequila and lime are a natural pairing in the cocktail world, so it wouldn't be that strange to use it in this context.