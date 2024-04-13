Is It Safe To Eat Lemon Seeds?

Maybe you've heard that apple seeds contain cyanide — which is true, although it isn't enough to be harmful unless you eat at least 150 of 'em in one sitting. In the case of apples, the fruit is delicious and mild, even if the seeds are ultimately harmless (albeit not very tasty). Chances are probably pretty low that you would ever choose to bite into a lemon's sour flesh at all unless you're chasing a shot of vodka. Why would a person intentionally eat lemon seeds? Hence, the advantages of cooking with seedless lemons.

Don't get it twisted, we aren't trying to sell you on lemon seeds as a delicious new-age health food. All we're saying is that lemon seeds are safe to eat in moderation and can even lead to a few health benefits. That bitter taste comes not from toxicity but from the salicylic acid, a prominent ingredient in Aspirin.

Lemon seeds are naturally rich in vitamin C, which boosts the immune system. They also boast impressive antioxidants, which aid in skin health and acne healing, promote kidney health, and prevent fungal and bacterial infections. Thanks to their uniquely high flavonoid content compared to other plants and high dietary fiber content, lemon seeds can help regulate digestive health and maintain healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels. In short, it's time to start saving the seeds when cooking with lemons.