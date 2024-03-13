The Advantages Of Cooking With Seedless Lemons

Learning to use the bright sunny flavor of lemon as you cook is a game changer. A quick squeeze into a simple skillet of butter-seared halibut balances all the richness and creates an elevated dinner. Tart lemon juice and aromatic lemon zest are the keys to making a whole range of lemony recipes better than the sum of their parts. But the major drawback of this acid-balancing fruit is those slippery lemon seeds that escape into your food no matter how hard you try to keep them out. Lemon growers have your back –- they've successfully developed a variety of seedless lemons that are making their way from orchards to your local stores.

The benefits of a lemon without seeds go far beyond fishing out a stray pip here or there from a glass of your refreshing homemade pink lemonade. Think of all the time you can save because you won't need to wash extra strainers when you juice a batch of lemons. Seedless lemons also tend to have thinner skins, giving you more juice. And you can easily slice the whole lemon to use in recipes without stopping to pluck unwanted seeds out.