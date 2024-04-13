The Ingredient Duo For A Superbly Crunchy Chicken Sandwich

We love deep-fried food, in large part, for the textural contrast that results after bubbling away in hot oil. Fried chicken is the perfect example, with its shatteringly crispy exterior and juicy, tender interior. Breading fried chicken accentuates the textural contrast even more and makes for one of the most delicious sandwich fillings. The key ingredient duo for superbly crunchy fried chicken sandwiches is buttermilk and self-rising flour.

Buttermilk is a longstanding ingredient for fried chicken for numerous reasons: Its acidity helps tenderize chicken meat by dissolving the proteins that create tough fibers, and its thickness ensures an even coating on the skin. Lastly, buttermilk acts as an effective adhesive for the dry component of the breading. Therefore, with the help of buttermilk, you'll ensure that your fried chicken has a tender interior and a thick, even layer of breading over all of its surfaces.

While many standard buttermilk fried chicken recipes use regular, all-purpose flour, self-rising flour is the swap that'll take this ingredient duo to the crispiest heights. All-purpose flour is simply ground wheat, whereas self-rising flour blends all-purpose flour with salt and baking powder. The baking powder and flour mixture helps to create a lighter, crispier texture, while the salt helps season the chicken and breading.