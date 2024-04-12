How Chef Eyal Shani Made Whole Roasted Cauliflower A Popular Main Dish

Believe it or not, cauliflower was once considered boring and bland — that is, until Chef Eyal Shani got his hands on one. Often seen sporting large frames and a wild head of curls, many would say Shani looks more like a mad scientist or an artist than he does a chef. But, hearing him speak of cauliflower only goes to show that the three aren't mutually exclusive. "How many flowers do we have in one cauliflower?" He asked a host of "CBS Mornings," before going on to answer his own question: "One."

Until Chef Eyal Shani, the cauliflower's flower was always separated from its leaves and broke into pieces, but Shani wanted to keep the flower whole. "You should feel the spirit," Shani told the host, hand on his heart. The way he talks about it — and all of his food, really — sounds almost poetic, making you believe for a moment that what you're eating has a will of its own. Tasting it, on the other hand, is what leaves you with a lasting impression. Once you do, cauliflower made any other way will never feel quite right.

Eaten by hand and broken off piece by piece, Shani's whole roasted cauliflower melts in your mouth with each bite. The simple spin on such a basic ingredient is what made Shani a superstar, and it wasn't long until whole roasted cauliflower became a popular main dish everywhere.