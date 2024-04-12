Why Gordon Ramsay Reaches For A Fresh Lemon After Dicing Hot Peppers

Using lemon juice to rid your fingers of hot pepper remnants isn't the only trick Ramsey has up his sleeve. He also demonstrated an unconventional tip for deseeding chili peppers without using utensils to scrape them out. He starts by placing the whole chili between his palms and rubbing them together, creating friction and vigorously twisting the chili to loosen the seeds, followed by a couple of taps against his cutting surface. Then, he chops off the top of the chili, turns it upside down, and lightly shakes it to release all the seeds. Lastly, he cuts off the tip, turns the pepper right side up, and shakes out any remaining seeds. This is a clever hack that allows you to handle a chili pepper without risking burns from the fleshy interior.

His tip for cutting a bell pepper is even more ingenious. While bell peppers don't have sufficient capsaicin to pose a danger to your hands, his method for deseeding the bell pepper is highly efficient and mess-free. He starts by removing the bell pepper's stem with a quick chop, then places the pepper stem side down on its newly flat topside. He then cuts the pepper from the top, slicing it downward around the seeded center in fat strips. The seeds and piths remain intact and attached to the green stalk, so they don't end up all over your cutting board.