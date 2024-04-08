14 Best Ways To Eat Eggs For Dinner
Eggs are a nutritious and versatile food staple, and most of us always have a carton in the fridge to whip up a quick breakfast or brunch. However, eggs needn't be relegated to simply being scrambled and heaped onto toast -– as delicious as that can be. Promoting your eggs to a full-blown meal at dinnertime can open up wonderful possibilities and spice up your weekly routine.
Eggs are high in protein and heart-healthy fats, meaning that including them in your dinner plans will result in dishes that are not only good for you but also satisfying. From an Italian frittata to a Northeast African shakshuka, there is an egg dish to suit every palate.
Eggs are also an economical choice, costing significantly less than meat while still providing a filling option that will nourish your family. So join us as we explore egg-based dishes that can become part of your weekly meal plan and show you just how much more eggs have to offer.
1. Quiche
For a simple but satisfying dinner featuring eggs, a classic quiche is an easy and delicious option. This famous French creation has been a popular choice at buffets and picnics for decades, but it makes a great evening meal, too, especially if you bulk it up with some extra ingredients.
The classic quiche Lorraine — made with ham and sometimes cheese — is a perfectly good variation and the easiest to prepare. However, adding butternut squash into the mix takes this dish to another level. The squash adds an earthy and slightly sweet flavor to the quiche that balances the saltiness of the bacon and cheese. It also increases the nutrition content as the squash is full of beta carotene, which boosts immune function, as well as bone and eye health. The high fiber content of the squash will also make the quiche more filling, meaning less after-dinner snacking.
To create your butternut squash and bacon quiche, you can choose to either make your own pastry or use shop-bought — which one you choose will likely depend on time constraints. This more luxurious version of quiche will take longer to make than a simple one, as you will have to roast the squash in advance, but it will be worth the effort for the depth of flavor.
2. Tortilla Espanola
Tortilla española, or Spanish omelet, is an egg-based dish that deserves to make it onto your meal-planning chart. It is a humble dish that is packed with flavor, and the fresh produce transforms the eggs into a vibrant meal that will definitely become a family favorite.
Usually cooked entirely in one pan -– hooray for less washing up -– it consists of thinly sliced potatoes and onions bound with the eggs to create a firm omelet that can be cut into slices and served like a pie. The beauty of a tortilla, like any omelet, is the versatility of the ingredients, as you can add any fresh vegetables you wish into the pan. While it may deviate from the classic recipe, adding bell peppers, mushrooms, or tomatoes will allow you to switch up the flavors each time you make it. You can also make the base from sweet potatoes instead of white potatoes for an extra boost of vitamins.
Your tortilla Española can be served with a fresh green salad and a chunk of crusty bread to create a satisfying but light dinner. Whether you choose to stick to the classic recipe or add your own twist, this meal will bring the true taste of Spain into your dining room.
3. Savory fritters
Fritters may not be the first thing that springs to mind when you're planning a family dinner. However, with the right ingredients, you can create a filling and healthy meal that won't take long to prepare -– but will taste like you've been slaving away for hours!
The key to turning fritters into a meal is to add some high-quality protein. If you want to keep things vegetarian, this could mean edamame beans or chickpeas, along with various cheeses for added umami. If meat is on the menu, pulled pork or finely sliced chicken are excellent options. To add an elegant touch, try making smoked trout and zucchini fritters. Trout is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and contains much less mercury than bigger fish such as tuna. The zucchini will add fiber and vitamins and, alongside the heart-healthy eggs, create a nutritious meal that everyone will enjoy.
The fritters are easy to make, and the kids can even help to whip them up. Once the zucchini has been grated and drained, the ingredients can be mixed together to create a batter, which can then be fried in small batches to make the fritters. These delicious morsels can be served with a fresh salad or sweet potato wedges for a more filling dinner.
4. Huevos rancheros
To many people, huevos rancheros is the breakfast of champions, but there is nothing that says this delicious egg dish can't also make a great midweek dinner. Consisting of beans, tomatoes, bell peppers, and eggs, this Mexican classic contains all the macronutrients needed for a healthy family meal. Protein from the beans and healthy fats from the eggs, coupled with plenty of vitamins and minerals from the vegetables, mean that huevos rancheros ticks all the boxes nutritionally while still feeling like a wholesome, comforting meal.
The great thing about this meal is that you can easily customize it to suit whatever mood you are in or the ingredients in your fridge. For a creamy addition, try some sliced avocado, or to ramp up the heat, add some jalapeños. You could always combine them to make a zingy guacamole to put atop the eggs, along with a dollop of sour cream.
Once you have decided on our ingredients, the vegetables are cooked in the pan, followed by the beans. The eggs are then cracked on top and simmered until set. You can serve your huevos rancheros with some crispy tortilla chips or even a portion of rice if you need something more filling.
5. Nicoise salad
If you've ever visited the beautiful French town of Nice, you will know just how good a salad can be, especially when it includes eggs. The famous and colorful Niçoise salad is a great lesson in perfectly balanced flavors. Usually consisting of boiled potatoes, green beans, tomatoes, olives, and hard-boiled eggs, a Niçoise salad is full of Mediterranean delights and makes a satisfying and flavorsome midweek meal. It is often topped with tuna and capers and a beautifully light vinaigrette.
If a low-prep meal is what you are looking for, Niçoise salad is a great option, as both the eggs and potatoes can be boiled in advance. This leaves the simple task of blanching the green beans and chopping up the veg before tossing all the ingredients into a large bowl to serve.
As with all salads, you can switch up some of the ingredients to suit. Grilled chicken breast can replace the tuna if you're not in the mood for fish, or you can chuck in some bell peppers if you have a few lying around. Whatever you choose to add, Niçoise salad is an easy way to transport your taste buds to the south of France while you relax in the comfort of your own home.
6. Shakshuka
If you're looking to spice up your egg-based dinners, it's time to give shakshuka a try. This flavorsome masterpiece is popular in Israel and is often served for brunch, but it also makes a deliciously healthy dinner. Made from canned tomatoes, spices, and perfectly poached eggs, your mouth will be watering before it even hits the plates.
With a dish this simple, the quality of ingredients is crucial. If you can get your hands on some San Marzano canned tomatoes and organic vegetables, your sauce will be better for it. Be sure to add plenty of spices to your sauce, including cumin and paprika, and toss in some fresh coriander at the very end.
The eggs are cracked into the tomato sauce and then cooked in the dish, so be sure not to leave it simmering too long if you want those perfect runny yolks. Once you have made your spicy shakshuka, you can serve it alongside some crusty bread or potato wedges, or even rice to make it more substantial.
7. Egg foo young
Next on our list of tasty egg-based meals is a Chinese dish that is a cross between an omelet and a pancake. Usually packed with vibrant vegetables and shellfish, egg foo young is a nourishing and appetizing dish that makes a brilliant and easy dinner.
For a shrimp egg foo young, whisk some eggs together with shrimp, bean sprouts, and green onions. The main difference between this and a French omelet is the cooking -– egg foo young is cooked until the egg is completely set. This gives it the texture of a large, stuffed pancake, with a soft middle and gorgeous crispy edges.
If you're not in the mood for shellfish, chicken or pork work well, too, or a vegetarian version with tofu or cheese would be just as easy to whip up. Once you have cooked your foo young, serve it with steamed rice for a substantial but healthy meal.
8. Spaghetti carbonara
If you want your egg-based dinner to be a little less health-conscious and a little more indulgent, perhaps a bowl of spaghetti carbonara is in order. One of Italy's most famous dishes, the pasta coated in a silky sauce and studded with crispy pancetta is a classic that is loved worldwide.
Though you may think of carbonara as a creamy dish, the authentic Italian version doesn't contain any cream at all. The luscious texture of the sauce is actually from the eggs and cheese -– either Parmesan or Pecorino — which combine to create a smooth and mouthwatering concoction.
Carbonara is an incredibly simple dish to prepare. In fact, cooking the pasta is the most difficult part. While the spaghetti is cooking, fry some pancetta with garlic in a pan until it is crispy and golden. Bacon is fine if you don't have pancetta, but it will not have as rich a flavor. The cooked spaghetti is then added to the pan with the pancetta, allowing it to soak up all the fat from it. The whisked eggs and grated cheese are then added at the last minute, stirring everything together until a decadent sauce has formed.
9. Menemen
If your scrambled eggs are needing an upgrade from breakfast staple to something more substantial, give the Turkish dish menemen a try. Named after the Turkish town where it was first created, menemen is full of vibrant colors and flavors alongside the main ingredient of eggs.
The base of the dish consists of a tomato sauce flavored with onion and peppers, along with various herbs and spices. Meat can be added if desired, though the original vegetarian version is delicious and filling, with plenty of protein from the eggs.
The eggs are whisked up and then added to the sauce, where they will cook quickly to complete the dish. The eggs will soak up the wonderful flavors of the sauce to create a fragrant combination that will bring Middle Eastern flavors into your kitchen. Make sure to serve with plenty of crusty bread to soak up that aromatic sauce.
10. Kedgeree
For an egg-based dinner that will really fill you up, kedgeree is an ideal choice. This British dish, which is often served as a hearty breakfast or brunch, features smoked haddock and rice alongside hard-boiled eggs, making it a well-balanced dish suitable for an after-work supper.
Taking inspiration from Indian cuisine, a classic British kedgeree has a base of onion and rice flavored with garlic, ginger, coriander, mustard seeds, and curry powder. The fish is poached, and the eggs are hard-boiled before it is all tossed in a large bowl and served family-style.
This simple dish is also incredibly versatile. If you are not a fan of smoked haddock, any other fish will do, including salmon or sardines. The spices can be adjusted to suit the fish or your palate, as the dish can handle more heat if you so desire. Kedgeree is a wonderful meal that deserves to be celebrated for more than just a breakfast dish, and trying it on your midweek menu is a great place to start.
11. Frittata
If you're looking for an egg dish that is seriously customizable and brilliant for using up whatever ingredients are in your fridge, the frittata will become your new culinary friend. Sitting somewhere between an omelet and a crustless quiche, the frittata is a rustic, affordable dish originating in Italy whose name comes from the Italian word friggere meaning "to fry."
While you can choose virtually any vegetables you want, a spring garlic and mushroom frittata is a beautifully light option that makes the most of seasonal produce. Fresh peas, garlic, mushrooms, and an abundance of herbs mean this midweek meal will be packed with both flavor and nutrients. Adding goat cheese or feta will create a tangy note that balances the richness of the eggs. To mix up the flavors, add in any fresh produce that you like -– bell peppers, asparagus, and spinach will all work well alongside the peas and mushrooms, but broccoli or even beetroot can also bring a delicious twist. If you don't need the frittata to be vegetarian, bacon or smoked salmon can add extra protein, too.
Cooking a frittata is simple, especially if you have an oven-proof frying pan. Fry all the vegetables first before adding the eggs and grated cheese. Once the eggs have set, transfer to the oven to finish cooking. Your tasty frittata can be served with a fresh salad, boiled potatoes, or a thick slice of crusty bread.
12. Croque-madame
It's time for a French classic now as we take a look at croque-monsieur's lesser-known wife, croque-madame. Literally translating as Mr. and Mrs. Crunch, these two sandwiches are the ultimate in French comfort food and are usually enjoyed for brunch. However, the addition of fried egg in a croque-madame means it can be upgraded to a light dinner and a delicious one at that.
Croque-madame is the French equivalent of a grilled cheese sandwich with bechamel sauce thrown in for added indulgence. Usually filled with ham and cheese, the sandwich is popped under the broiler till the bechamel starts to bubble before being topped with a beautiful fried egg.
The comforting nature of a croque-madame means it is filling enough as a light midweek meal, and the fried egg adds protein and healthy fats. If you are in the mood for a side dish, a green salad will bulk up the nutrition and freshen up the rich flavors.
13. Avgolemono soup
If you're doubting whether soup can be a meal in itself, avgolemono is here to prove that it can. This Greek classic is full of hearty ingredients such as chicken, rice, and eggs and will fill you up just as much as a microwave dinner but with much more nutrition.
Preparing traditional Greek avgolemono soup is home cooking at its finest. Making a stock from scratch is something many of us avoid, but it is totally worth it for the end result. It's easy enough -– toss all the stock ingredients into a pot and simmer for an hour or so.
The trickiest part of this dish involves the eggs -– they need to be tempered before being added to the soup. It is crucial to do this with patience to avoid curdling the eggs. You want to create a silky, creamy texture. Once you have mastered this, the rest of the soup is straightforward: Combine all the ingredients to produce a satisfying and delicious meal. Served with some hearty bread, this soup is guaranteed to become a weekly family favorite.
14. Caesar salad
For a classic option that is bound to keep the whole family happy, Caesar salad ticks the boxes for simplicity and nutrition. With the satisfying crunch of lettuce leaves and the silky Caesar dressing, this salad makes eating healthy fun.
Caesar dressing famously contains egg yolks, giving it the smooth and creamy consistency we all love. But there is no need to stop there with the eggy goodness. Adding a couple of hard-boiled eggs to the salad will enhance the presentation and give a protein boost to an already pretty healthy meal. The rich egg will complement the fresh salad and the salty anchovies to create a well-balanced meal.
If you are seeking even more protein, a grilled chicken breast or salmon fillet can be served on top of the salad. Be sure to drizzle Caesar dressing across the meat as well, encasing the whole dish in the tangy, silky sauce. No matter what you top your Caesar salad with, this is one egg dish that will leave you satisfied.