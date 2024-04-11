Swap Vodka For Whiskey In Your Next Dirty Shirley Cocktail

Booze-free bevy sippers have long turned to the timeless charm of the Roy Rogers and Shirley Temple for a bar order that won't leave bartenders peeved (or confused). Indeed, the Shirley Temple was a universally known mocktail before the Age of the Mocktail dawned in relatively recent years. The original "pink drink" combines grenadine syrup and a generous amount of maraschino cherries over a base of lemon-lime soda: Fizzy, sweet, and liquor-free — unless you don't want it that way. The rosy wonder of the Shirley Temple doesn't have to just be for mocktail lovers. If you feel like adding a boozy punch to this beloved classic, allow us the pleasure of introducing you to the Dirty Shirley — Shirley's weekend alter-ego, or else her cool older sister who smokes in the car.

Traditionally, the Dirty Shirley variation is spiked with vodka, which is a good fit if you want to let the cherry flavor shine. Plain, colorless vodka stays on the sidelines. However, if you want to deepen that sugary sweet flavor and turn the pink hue to magenta, swap the vodka for whiskey. Whiskey's natural vanilla-caramel depth darkens this bright sipper into a mature yet accessible cocktail perfect for playful pool parties and grown-up dinner parties alike. To further complement the sweet-smoky flavor profile of the whiskey, swap the lemon-lime soda base for ginger ale.