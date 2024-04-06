Report Suggests A Cyberattack Was Behind Panera's Digital Outage

Imagine you've walked into your go-to local coffee shop, whipped out your card to pay, and heard the apologetic words of the weary barista: "Sorry, our card reader is down. Can you pay in cash?" It's inconvenient when a business's technology fails during a Saturday rush. It makes headlines when it happens for days across a major fast-casual chain.

The chain known for its warming soups and nutrition-focused sandwiches is making headlines for an arena foodies can feel a lot less good about. Panera's entire virtual presence was disabled in an IT outage. Company access to POS systems, in-store ordering kiosks, the Panera website, mobile app, and employee scheduling portal were all barred from March 23 to March 26. MyRewards members could also not redeem their points, and Unlimited Sip Club members could not redeem their free drinks. (The company has since sent an email to members with instructions on how those lost points can be redeemed.)

Panera has since restored most of the systems, but now, customers are left wondering how this outage happened in the first place — and it might have been the result of a ransomware attack. Citing emails and unnamed sources aware of the issue, tech security outlet BleepingComputer reported that the malware encrypted Panera's virtual machines, resulting in the outage. It remains unclear (or unannounced) if any data was stolen or which organization was behind the attack. Except for a "We're working on it" X post (via Silicone Valley Daily), Panera has remained relatively silent throughout these rumors.