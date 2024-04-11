The Classic Campbell's Soup You Need To Leave In The Past (And Out Of Your Shopping Cart)

Campbell's soups are revered classics. They've been around so long that, indeed, they are your grandma's soups. Whenever you needed a grilled cheese companion or a saucy compliment to your pasta, these canned products were always a pantry's saunter away. But after tasting 14 store-bought tomato soups, we ranked Campbell's tomato bisque at the bottom, and our reasons why may surprise you.

We know a great can of tomato soup to be rich, red, and redolent. So it's no surprise that the overly fruity and chemical taste of Campbell's condensed tomato bisque threw our Tasting Table taste-testers off. One might say the flavor was misplaced. After all, what is a tomato bisque without a robust tomato flavor ringing throughout its fabric?

What's more? The texture of Campbell's canned bisque soup turns runny once you add water to it as instructed. One of the main differences between soup and bisque is the latter's creamy texture. Yet you might think it's the former if you were to slurp this with your eyes closed. Our taste testers may have wished they'd done just that to avoid noticing the unnatural appearance of this bisque — an artificial red that conjured up doubts that were shortly confirmed.