Changes Are Coming To Nespresso's EasyOrder Benefits. Here's What To Know

Tasting Table recently wrote about complaints some users were having with Nespresso's U.S. rewards and discounts program — or a perceived lack thereof. Well, it would seem that the company has taken heed of the calls for change. Nespresso recently announced that instead of giving EasyOrder customers a free sleeve of Nespresso capsules for every $75 spent, the company will offer a 10% discount on every order over $75 starting on April 16, 2024.

With Nespresso's sleeves of 10 capsules ranging from $9.80 to $20, this is a bit of a step back until customers spend over the $98 mark, depending on the sleeve they choose. But the new discount program stands to offer a greater benefit to those who like to purchase samplers, which are a great way to broaden your experience with Nespresso's offerings. The company already offered free delivery of orders over $35, and this benefit will continue unchanged.

EasyOrder is Nespresso's online ordering interface whereby customers can set recurring orders for delivery each month. The company also offers a suite of benefits for those customers who create a Nespresso account. These include "welcome gifts" after both the first and second orders, access to a free pod recycling program, access to exclusive coffees, free shipping, and complimentary coffee samples. As of press time, these continue unabated.