Does Nespresso Have A Rewards Program For US Customers?

Nespresso has made gourmet coffee at home a breeze with its sleek and easy-to-use machines and flavor-packed capsules. Whereas direct competitor Keurig provides a similar experience, users are limited to cups of what is essentially drip coffee; Nespresso opens up the world of espresso and espresso-based drinks at the touch of a button. But that luxury comes at a price with Nespresso's capsules typically being more expensive than Keurig's K-cups. This has led some U.S. customers to wonder if Nespresso offers a rewards or loyalty program for customers who consistently purchase their coffee from the brand.

In short, the answer is no, but it gets a bit more complex upon analysis. Nespresso does offer a loyalty program in other parts of the world. Writing on the subreddit r/Nespresso, a customer in Portugal reports that the company offers a relatively robust spread of perks for those who commit to certain purchase levels. Those include free capsules, mugs and cups, de-scaling materials, and capsule holders which are available at different levels.

Rewards for U.S. Nespresso drinkers are a bit underwhelming, according to another Redditor on the same thread. They point to the fact that all that is offered currently is a discount on a sleeve of capsules when eight to 10 sleeves are purchased, or a free sleeve when seven sleeves are ordered on a recurring basis every month. Further, the ability to try new flavors is limited within this program, they report.