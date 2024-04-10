Cook Clams In Miso Soup For A Fresh Spin On The Classic

For the times when you need something hearty but you're short on time, miso soup always delivers. While the dish certainly has a satisfying taste, sometimes it can leave you feeling a little hungry if you treat it as more than an appetizer. To bulk up miso soup with a delicious spin, add clams.

Clams are such a simple way to enhance meals without much effort. When you want to make your seafood boil a little classier or you're in the mood for restaurant-quality pasta, steaming the bivalves in white wine or whipping up some quick linguine and clams is the way. Clams toe the line between sweet and salty, bringing a pleasant briny to every dish, including simple miso soup. Miso is umami and richly savory, creating the perfect broth for flavoring clams. Clam miso soup is already quite popular in Japan — the dish is said to be the antidote for a hangover, so you can sip some the morning after knocking back a few too many sake bombs.

Clams don't take too long to cook, so the recipe should come together fairly quickly. Once you've cleaned the clams, add them to a pot of water, along with some dashi, if you have it. When the water starts to boil, reduce the temperature to medium low and use a mesh skimmer to remove any dirt that's floated to the surface. After the clams have opened, turn off the stove and swirl in the miso paste.