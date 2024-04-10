Lidia Bastianich's Pork Chops Use Pepperoncini For A Spicier Bite

Emmy-Award-winning Italian-American celebrity chef and restauranteur Lidia Bastianich is best known for her passionate but never fussy perspective on Italian cuisine. Her recipe for pork chops with mushrooms and pickled peperoncini is no exception, bringing plenty of heat to a dish that's almost as easy to make as it is to eat.

Featured in her latest cookbook, 2023's "Lidia's From Our Family Table to Yours," Bastianich shares that the secret to this popular pork chop dish is the pickled pepperoncini, which she says gives it a "spicy kick." But as Bastianich noted when she appeared on "Today," pepperoncini bring more than just heat to the dish, they also bring acidity to this entree, which aids in balancing the earthiness of mushrooms, the sharp sweetness of the red onion, and the richness of the pork. But Bastianich isn't done there, she adds some dry white wine and chicken broth, deglazing the pan and imbuing the sauce with the zesty heat of pepperoncini to really bring the whole dish together, bathing these tender chops in rich, steeped-in flavor.