Joan Fontaine's Favorite Chicken Dish Was Her Own Creation

Not only was Joan Fontaine an Oscar-winning movie star during the Golden Age of Hollywood, her creativity extended to the culinary arts as well. Fontaine was a graduate of New York's prestigious Cordon Bleu Cooking School and was known to cook extravagant feasts for giant dinner parties out of her commercial-grade home kitchen. So, when she named her favorite proprietary chicken recipe after herself, it was well-earned.

According to Silver Screen Suppers, Chicken Fontaine is a bright and flavorful chicken dish Fontaine created and contributed to the public in the 1978 publication of "The Celebrity Cookbook." It's a simple yet elegant pan-fried chicken dish that showcases Fontaine's professional training with savvy cooking and flavoring methods. The recipe instructs cooks to pound chicken breasts to tenderize them, followed by a mess-free flour dredging in which you place the chicken in a ziplock bag with the flour and shake to coat. Then, the lightly breaded chicken is thrown into a saucepan with plenty of bubbling butter to fry. After the chicken has been cooked on both sides, you'll add lemon juice and zest, capers, and a dash of sherry, covering the pan to simmer for another minute.

The result is a well-rounded flavor profile of savory, buttery chicken, tart and sweet notes from the lemon juice and sherry, and a burst of floral and aromatic flavors from the capers and lemon zest. The flour coating gives the chicken a crisp exterior while the butter, lemon juice, and sherry create a juicy, tender interior.