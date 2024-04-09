Pickled Beets Are The Tangy Ingredient That Will Elevate Your Salads

In his seminal novel "Jitterbug Perfume," legendary American author and environmentalist Tom Robbins wrote, "The beet is the most intense of vegetables ... You can't squeeze blood out of a turnip ... The beet is the ancient ancestor of the autumn moon, bearded, buried ... the kite string that once connected the moon to the Earth now a muddy whisker drilling desperately for rubies." It might seem like equally "intense" praise for a dirty root veggie, but it's well-deserved.

Whether you're sprucing up the bagged spring mix you slam in your lunchbox every workday or building a show-stopping entrée salad to impress garden party dinner guests, pickled beets lend an interesting textural element, adding crunch to your go-to (even predictable) bowls. Beets' naturally mineral-rich, slightly sweet flavor takes on a funky dimensionality when pickled. The pickled acidic crunch provides an instant mouth-watering burst of fermented flavor.

Plus, the briny acidity can cut through richer creamy salad dressings, preventing 'em from weighing down the light bowlful. And thanks to the pickling's diamond-strong shelf-stability, you can keep some pickled beets on hand whenever salad hour strikes. A little goes a long way with this flavorful ingredient, so start with a pinch and adjust to taste from there. You could even set out a dish of pickled beets and allow dinner guests to add their desired amount individually.