Swap The Sauce With Canned Tomato Soup For A Simpler Moussaka

Moussaka is a Greek comfort dish beloved for its rich, hearty layers of tomato sauce-drenched eggplant, meat (or mushrooms and lentils in the vegetarian version), and various other vegetables, all topped with a creamy bechamel sauce. With so many different elements coming together, this dish requires a multi-step process that can be surprisingly time-consuming and arduous. Some shortcuts save some time while ensuring the dish still turns out magnificent. The next time you're craving moussaka, reach for canned tomato soup instead of whipping up the sauce from scratch. It may not seem like much, but this switch-up makes a world of difference.

Normally, moussaka includes a meat sauce made by simmering the meat with ripe tomatoes, aromatics, broth, red wine (or water), and a plethora of seasonings. This requires some boiling, chopping, and simmering, which can be tiring if you already have a lot on your hands. Canned tomato soup, on the other hand, is seasoned and cooked already. You can breeze through all those previous steps and jump straight to mixing the soup with the meat. This saves a ton of time and effort, which makes putting the dish together much faster and simpler.