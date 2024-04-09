Black Vs White Russian Cocktails: What's The Difference?

Too often, crafting a cocktail can feel intimidating. Whether it's fine-tuning ingredients in a perfect martini or the arduous shaking technique of a Ramos gin fizz, many drinks require some know-how. However, there are also examples of casual, easy-to-make cocktails for novice mixologists and seasoned drinkers alike. Take the black Russian and its more famed spin-off, the white Russian. All that is required is a tasty coffee liqueur, some vodka, and the optional cream, and a delicious drink emerges. The ratios are forgiving, and the cocktail only requires a stir to combine; there is no need for a shaker.

The intricacy can lie in nomenclature rather than technique. The difference between a black and white Russian is solely the addition of cream. The ingredient impacts the drink both texturally and flavorwise, lending smoothness and a rich density. With a simple shift from two ingredients to three, a modern classic emerges.