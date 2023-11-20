Use Half-And-Half In White Russians For Lighter Sipping

Half-and-half will also have fewer calories than heavy cream. Half-and-half has about 20 calories per tablespoon while heavy cream has over twice that many with more than 50 calories per tablespoon. A White Russian tastes a little like an iced mocha but richer and with booze. What you will like about this swap is that while half-and-half may lighten your caloric intake, the taste remains fairly the same.

While half-and-half can be substituted for heavy cream in this drink, milk is not a good option. Unfortunately, it is simply too thin and it won't give your White Russian the same feel on your tongue. Not to mention, milk will not sit on top of the Kahlua and vodka the way heavy cream or half-and-half does and will instead separate. If you are going to have this drink, half-and-half is the way to go.

Regardless if you are a heavy cream fan or a half-and-half follower, be sure to use a one-to-one ratio for the ingredients of your next White Russian. Your mouth will thank you.