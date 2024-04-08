Roll Up Store-Bought Salad In A Tortilla For An Easy Veggie Wrap

Salads and wraps are two quintessential lunches during the week, whether you're eating at your desk in a hurry or taking a break from work. Not only are they nutritious, versatile options but they're quick and easy to whip up when you don't have a ton of downtime. But, when you're really in a pinch — or just want a simple way to make a variety of delicious lunches — combine the two and roll up a store-bought salad in a tortilla.

Homemade wraps (like chicken bacon ranch or roasted squash and peppers recipes) are essentially just rolled-up salads anyway. So, when you use a store-bought option, you get to skip all the steps involved in chopping the veggies (and cooking the protein if included). Plus, many premade options come with everything you already need, so whether you want cranberries or tiny tortilla sticks for crunch, they'll likely be in the package you buy. There's also no need to whip up a homemade dressing since you should get just the right amount of it with your veggies. As an extra bonus, many of these salads come in individual portions, so you can buy a few different types and have various flavors throughout the week.