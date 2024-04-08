Roll Up Store-Bought Salad In A Tortilla For An Easy Veggie Wrap
Salads and wraps are two quintessential lunches during the week, whether you're eating at your desk in a hurry or taking a break from work. Not only are they nutritious, versatile options but they're quick and easy to whip up when you don't have a ton of downtime. But, when you're really in a pinch — or just want a simple way to make a variety of delicious lunches — combine the two and roll up a store-bought salad in a tortilla.
Homemade wraps (like chicken bacon ranch or roasted squash and peppers recipes) are essentially just rolled-up salads anyway. So, when you use a store-bought option, you get to skip all the steps involved in chopping the veggies (and cooking the protein if included). Plus, many premade options come with everything you already need, so whether you want cranberries or tiny tortilla sticks for crunch, they'll likely be in the package you buy. There's also no need to whip up a homemade dressing since you should get just the right amount of it with your veggies. As an extra bonus, many of these salads come in individual portions, so you can buy a few different types and have various flavors throughout the week.
Dump and roll your way to a tasty lunch
Another plus of using a store-bought salad is that the whole package may be more than can fit in one wrap (especially if you're using a bagged version), so you can spread it out over a few days. It's important not to overcrowd your tortilla, which can make folding and eating a nightmare. If you want to make this process even more manageable, quickly run a knife through your salad on a cutting board to make any oddly shaped pieces bite-sized. You can, of course, use flour tortillas here, but feel free to experiment with pita, jicama wraps, or cassava and almond flour tortillas too. If you do go with the former, be sure to warm it up ahead of time to avoid one of the common wrap mistakes.
While using a store-bought salad is pretty much a one-and-done method, there are a few speedy ways you can zhuzh yours up even more. Swap out the dressing (or add onto it) with a tasty spread like summery zucchini hummus, baba ghanoush, tzatziki, or pesto. Sprinkle on an ingredient for crunch (if you don't already have one), such as pumpkin seeds, croutons, or chopped nuts. Or, add a slice or two of your favorite cheese, including provolone, Swiss, or pepper jack. Your final product will wind up even tastier than a from-scratch version, with less effort on your part.