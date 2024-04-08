How A Little Patience Will Set Your Meatballs Apart From The Rest

You've just finished putting your special Italian meatball recipe to the test and boy, do the braised meatballs look delicious. The rich aroma of herbs, spices, and browned meat wafting through your kitchen combined with the sight of the simmering sauce is enough to make anyone's mouth water. But even though you're dying to take a bite, we recommend you don't, at least not immediately. As hard as it may be, exercising a little patience and letting your meaty spheres sit overnight is a great hack for better homemade meatballs.

First, there's the flavor boost. The ingredients you use, from herbs and spices to the meat and breadcrumbs, react individually during cooking to produce various flavors and aromas. A plate of this freshly prepared food results in distinct flavors of each of those individual ingredients. These defined tastes can come across as too sharp, which may interfere with the enjoyment of the dish as a whole. When the meat and gravy cool and then chill together in the refrigerator overnight, the ingredients interact and meld, resulting in a more blended dish where the different tastes combine into one delicious flavor harmony.

Second, reheating meat after an overnight chill in the fridge results in the gummy substance between the cells breaking down further and resulting in a creamier consistency. In addition to the flavor and texture boosts, preparing your meatballs in advance comes with the benefit of reduced workload on the day you're expecting friends and family over for dinner.