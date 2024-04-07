How Long Tortillas Last In The Freezer

Another great part of freezing tortillas is the flexibility they have when it comes time to thaw them. There are many ways to approach bringing your tortillas up to a warmer temperature. For a low-effort approach, simply place the frozen tortillas in the refrigerator overnight, where they will slowly thaw and be ready to use in the morning. If you can't wait that long, you can also warm them gently on the stove, in the oven, or using the microwave in thirty-second intervals. If you opt for the microwave, however, be sure to cover the tortillas with a damp paper towel to prevent them from drying out.

Even when taking proper care to preserve your tortillas, there is still a risk of them eventually going bad. With frozen tortillas, the biggest threat is freezer burn. Freezer-burned food won't make you sick but it will taste far less pleasant, as it means that the moisture of the food has escaped. If your tortillas appear dry and are covered with hardened ice crystals, they have experienced freezer burn and are unlikely to be usable in most recipes. However, they may still be viable for recipes that call for deconstructed or fried tortillas, such as this marquee migas recipe. Additionally, after defrosting your tortillas, keep an eye out for signs of spoilage, like changes in color or texture or an unpleasant smell. These indicate the tortillas are no longer safe to eat.