Does Temperature Really Matter When Drinking Whiskey Neat?

Whether on the rocks, in a cocktail, or simply in a glass, whiskey knows no bounds. The popular spirit can be enjoyed in a multitude of ways, though whiskey fanatics tend to enjoy it neat. Drinking the spirit in its simplest form lets you taste its flavors at their most complex; there's nothing masking the whiskey's undertones, so you can enjoy the purest version of the drink. However, maximizing your whiskey experience isn't necessarily as simple as just pouring it into a glass. The temperature of the spirit also matters.

Whiskey presents something of a Goldilocks scenario; you don't want the spirit too hot or too cold, as either extreme can take away from the complexity of flavors. Chilled whiskey can mask tasting notes, as people tend to taste less when drinking something cold. Meanwhile, whiskey that's too warm similarly hides flavors, detracting from the drink's complexity on your taste buds.

After all, water temperature matters when you're diluting your whiskey — so it makes sense that temperature matters for the actual spirit, too. Luckily, your whiskey may very well already be at its ideal temperature. There's a general range recommended for enjoying the spirit neat — and if you keep whiskey on the shelf, it may already be ready to drink.