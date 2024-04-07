Whip Up Mini Pizzas In A Pinch With A Snack Already In Your Pantry

Craving pizza but short on time or pizza dough? Say hello to your new favorite snack: mini pizzas made with saltine crackers, which is one of our creative uses for saltines. These pizza-inspired bites are quick, easy, and just enough to satisfy, making them the perfect solution for pizza cravings on the fly.

To make mini pizzas with saltine crackers, start by simply laying out a handful of crackers on a microwave-safe plate or lined baking sheet. Then, top each cracker with a spoonful of marinara sauce, a sprinkle of shredded cheese, and your choice of pizza toppings. Once your crackers are loaded up with toppings, it's time to melt the cheese and bring everything together.

You have two options for this step: You can either pop the plate of crackers in the microwave for 30 seconds or so until the cheese is melted and bubbly, or you can bake them in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about five minutes. The result? Crispy, cheesy, bite-sized pizzas.