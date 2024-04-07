Whip Up Mini Pizzas In A Pinch With A Snack Already In Your Pantry
Craving pizza but short on time or pizza dough? Say hello to your new favorite snack: mini pizzas made with saltine crackers, which is one of our creative uses for saltines. These pizza-inspired bites are quick, easy, and just enough to satisfy, making them the perfect solution for pizza cravings on the fly.
To make mini pizzas with saltine crackers, start by simply laying out a handful of crackers on a microwave-safe plate or lined baking sheet. Then, top each cracker with a spoonful of marinara sauce, a sprinkle of shredded cheese, and your choice of pizza toppings. Once your crackers are loaded up with toppings, it's time to melt the cheese and bring everything together.
You have two options for this step: You can either pop the plate of crackers in the microwave for 30 seconds or so until the cheese is melted and bubbly, or you can bake them in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about five minutes. The result? Crispy, cheesy, bite-sized pizzas.
Chop up your favorite pizza toppings for the mini saltine version
When it comes to toppings, don't let the small size of the crackers stop you. Get creative with your pizza toppings or use your classic go-tos. Think pepperoni slices, diced bell peppers, sliced olives, or even pineapple chunks for a sweet and savory twist. Onions, mushrooms, diced ham, salami, and basil are all great options too. For more inspiration, take a look at our ranking of 30 pizza toppings.
Whatever you choose to use, simply chop the toppings very finely to add them on top. Alternatively, some toppings, such as pepperoni, ham, or even red chili flakes, can simply be added in larger portions if it is the only topping. Carefully sliced toppings simply allow you more space to add a variety of ingredients.
Keep in mind that is also important to pre-cook some pizza toppings — especially since these mini pizza bites do not require cooking through. If you plan to use chicken, bacon, sausage, or ground beef, it is best to cook these before adding them on top of the mini pizza bites. With endless topping combinations to configure, explore this fun and versatile snack and try making mini pizzas with the pantry staple as the base. And if you don't have saltines on hand, try topping pita bread for a twist on homemade pizza.