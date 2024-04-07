The Brazilian Breakfast Tradition That Pairs Coffee And French Bread

In the United States, you might have a muffin or a biscuit with your morning mug of coffee just like many Brits go for a classic English scone with their breakfast tea. Down in Brazil, one traditional breakfast pairing for a quick-fix that'll get the day started is a bit different, but it still involves caffeine and a starchy bread. For an easy morning meal, many Brazilians grab pão francês, a French bread that's served with their preferred cup of coffee.

It's not the most elaborate meal compared to other traditional Brazilian dishes — like feijoada (a hearty stew) and picanha (skewered steaks) — but breakfast is usually a light affair in this country anyway. It's common to pick a freshly-baked French bread at a neighborhood bakery on the morning commute or to enjoy at home. The preferred bread is a roll typically made with wheat flour, yeast, water, and salt. It's crusty on the outside and light on the inside, similar to the textures of baguette, although it's not a bread commonly found in France. Rumors are that wealthy Brazilians who traveled to Europe wanted to bring Parisian bread back to their country and got French bakers to teach them techniques. It seems to have paid off considering it's one of the country's most popular breads, and it even warrants it's own holiday, Pão Francês Day, which is celebrated in March.