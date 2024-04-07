Take Your PB&J To The Next Level With A Spread Of Tahini

It's time for your usual PB&J recipe to step aside. There are so many upgrades for your sandwich out there, from adding swirls of cream cheese to sprinkling shredded coconut flakes onto your slices, that there's no need to settle for the tried and true every time (unless you want to). One that adds a warm nutty richness to your snack is tahini. Whether you're craving a new taste or have run out of peanut butter, the toasty sesame seed flavor of tahini makes for an earthy, nutty sandwich spread that provides just the right amount of toothy smoothness to match with sweet fruit jelly.

For a tasty protein hit, try sampling two nutty flavors at once by adding a swirl of tahini to the surface of a peanut-butter-coated piece of toast or bread, or swap peanut butter out entirely for the decadent spread. Tahini also plays well with dashes of cinnamon and cardamom, and chopped pieces of dates and sliced bananas, which can be a wholesome textural addition to your peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Sometimes trying something new is a game changer in the kitchen and this easy addition can brighten any lunchtime or snack session without much effort.