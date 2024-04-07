Start A Soapy Marinade In Your Sink To Make Dinner Clean Up A Breeze

Cooking is a great way to de-stress but if the thought of cleaning your kitchen after enjoying your meal gives you anxiety, you need this tip: make a soapy marinade in your sink to soak dishes in, and dinner cleanup will be quick and stress-free. While loading dirty cookware into the dishwasher as you go makes kitchen clean-up easier, not everyone has a machine. Moreover, larger items, like skillets and colanders don't fit well in compact-style dishwashers, and so can affect the performance of the wash cycle. Other kitchen utensils, such as box graters, and measuring cups, often need to be washed by hand because of their unusual shape, as do items that aren't dishwasher safe, like cast iron and copper pots.

Moreover, your complicated recipe might not give you the leeway to shove dirty cookware into the dishwasher, particularly if you're preparing something that you can't leave unattended, such as a stir-fry or a sauce that needs to be stirred regularly. Having said that, you'll likely have a couple of moments spare to dump dirty items into the sink as you work, much like a line cook who keeps their station clean while they are also busy cooking.

Turning on the faucet and squirting some dish soap into the sink takes seconds, conserves water, and creates a steamy soapy environment for dirty cookware items to soak until you're ready to wash them. This simple move also frees up your countertops and stove from clutter, so you can wipe them down while your dirty dishes soak.