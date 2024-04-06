Pakistan's Bun Kabab Sandwich Is More Than Just Any Regular Burger

Many culinary cultures have at least one iconic dish that other cultures emulate and adapt. Along with pizza and tacos, burgers are one of the most globally popular fast foods. However, in Pakistan, the bun kebab (also spelled "kabab") not only predates the presence of American-style hamburgers but also represents an authentic Pakistani street food experience that's a part of the national identity. The first bun kebabs date back to the 1950s, a few years after Pakistan's Independence. Bun kebabs are commonly prepared and sold at street carts and remain the cheapest fast food meals enjoyed by all socioeconomic classes.

While the "bun" in bun kebab is borrowed from the English term for a burger's bread, that's the only overlap between the two sandwiches. The patty or kebab sandwiched within the bun along with the condiments places the bun kebab in a category all its own. The original kebab patty consists of a combination of minced lamb or beef, lentils, and a vast array of spices like garam masala, chilies, black pepper, cloves, onion, garlic, and ginger.

Once the patties are formed, they get coated in a frothy blended egg mixture and then fried lightly in oil. Raw onion is the most common topping, and green chutney and raita (not to be confused with tzatziki) are the typical condiments to slather on the lightly toasted buns. They're no-frills, comforting meals that form a core memory of many childhoods and remain a treasured on-the-go meal long into adulthood.