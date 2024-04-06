When Is The Best Season To Cook With Spaghetti Squash?

While its stringy flesh makes spaghetti squash a worthy substitute for noodles when making pasta dishes, it has its own flavor and charm that deserves to be recognized. When ripe and cooked properly, it has a mildly sweet, nutty taste and an al dente texture that's pleasant to bite into. Simply drowning it in a sauce would be a disservice to these delectable qualities. Instead, roast or bake it to soften the flesh, then pan-fry it in olive oil with salt, pepper, and your favorite herbs. Top it with cheese and enjoy a hearty dish.

The best time to cook spaghetti squash is while it's in peak season, which is from August to December. Spaghetti squash reaches its full maturity during the late summer or early fall and, unlike summer squash, must be allowed to ripen on the vine. However, it shouldn't be harvested too late, either. If spaghetti squash is still on the vine during the start of the first winter frost, it has a much shorter shelf life. Worse, the rind becomes mushy. Farmers work around these conditions by curing immature squash, placing them in a cool, dry area where they're exposed to sunlight for 10 to 14 days.

Although a winter crop, spaghetti squash is available in grocery stores all year round. The curing process helps extend their shelf life for up to 6 months, along with proper storage. This involves keeping them in a dry, dark area with a temperature of 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit.