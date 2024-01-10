Prevent Raw Carrots From Tasting Like Soap With Proper Storage

If you've snacked on some of the uncooked carrots you keep in your fridge and found them tasting like soap, you might have gotten worried about potential contamination or spoilage. You don't have to throw them away, though, since that bitter, soapy flavor isn't a sign of the carrots going bad. It's simply the result of a chemical reaction that happens due to improper storage.

Credit that reaction to the naturally occurring ripening agent, ethylene gas. The introduction of even a very small amount of this gas in the storage compartment where you keep your carrots triggers their increased production of terpenoids. These are volatile compounds that, along with sugar, give carrots their naturally sweet yet slightly bitter flavor. However, when terpenoids reach excessive amounts and are no longer balanced with sugar, they give these root vegetables that unpleasant soapy taste. It goes away once you cook the carrots, though, since the heat breaks down these compounds.

To prevent this reaction from happening, avoid storing carrots (and other ethylene-sensitive fruits and vegetables) beside produce that releases ethylene gas, such as apples, avocados, bananas, peppers, and tomatoes. Exposure to it can trigger over-ripening or the development of undesirable qualities; another example would be broccoli heads turning yellow. If your fridge space is limited, place your carrots in an airtight container or a zip-top bag before storing them in your crisper drawer to minimize their vulnerability to the gas. This also helps them last for up to five weeks.