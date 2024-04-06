How The Atomic Cake Became The Infamous Birthday Cake Of Chicago

If you've struggled to pick one flavor for a perfect birthday cake, bakers in Chicago came up with an answer for you. The Illinois classic Atomic Cake offers multiple cakes packed into one. The exact order of the layers sometimes varies depending on what recipe you use, but it's traditionally composed of banana cake, banana cream, yellow cake, strawberry glaze, chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, and whipped cream frosting. Why stop at one cake when you can have three?

The invention of this culinary monstrosity has been debated, but this cake is decidedly a Chicago-based recipe attributed to bakeries on the South Side. The Atomic Cake emerged in the 1950s and has become associated with celebrations and birthdays ever since. "I was told that in the '50s, this guy named Frank or George, who worked part-time for my grandfather, came up with it," Calumet Bakery owner Kerry Moore told the Chicago Tribune. Moore's family-run bakery has become one known for the cake.

Some theorize that the cake's recipe resulted from a bakery collective, but a baker named George Kremm has also been linked to the cake's invention; furthermore, phone book advertisements list Kremm's Liberty Bakery as the "Originators of the Atomic Cake." The exact recipe was never written down since head bakers would direct assistants and add ingredients themselves as a form of job protection. As for its name, the Atomic Cake could be derived from Chicago's Atomic Era, when in 1942 the first nuclear reactor was erected in Hyde Park, yet even this connection is hazy. Hearsay also suggests that the Atomic Cake wasn't popular on the city's North Side, so it remained a delicacy of South Side bakers.