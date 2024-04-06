Avoid This Mistake When Grilling Whole Beef Tenderloin To Ensure Your End Result Is Perfect

The beloved tenderloin lives up to its name; it's a succulent and soft cut of beef. Sourced from the loin, it's away from active muscles, lending a cut free of fat and connective tissue. As a result, it comes expensive — after all, this is where revered filet mignon and chateaubriand are sourced from.

Such a moist and pricey status makes overcooking even more of a risk. With little fat for protection, it's easy to prolong heating just a smidge too long and receive a disappointing dry result. The issue arises when crafting a tenderloin beef roast and throwing the cut on the grill.

A common mistake is not accounting for cooking after grilling is done. So, when you're finishing grilling the cut, take off a few degrees early. Beef tenderloin is best at medium-rare to medium; an extra minute can push it into the next doneness bracket. As a result, aim to take it off around 5 degrees Fahrenheit below your desired temperature to attain the ideal result.