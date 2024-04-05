When Making Ravioli, Use A Biscuit Cutter For Even Shapes

Setting out to make ravioli from scratch is no small culinary chore. Thankfully, there are tools in your kitchen to make the process easier. Though you may not think of circular cookie or biscuit cutters when you have pasta on your mind, these convenient shapes can be your ticket to evenly-sized ravioli pieces. Armed with the helpful shape, the dough you cut will be uniform in shape and size — and that much easier to fill with the flavorful fillings you have chosen.

Biscuit cutters have handles that can make your ravioli-making efforts efficient. Simply roll out the pasta dough and press down with the cutter to remove doughy discs to pack with your preferences of cheese, vegetables, or meat. Whether you have your heart set on a butternut squash ravioli recipe or are craving a decadent recipe with crab, you'll be able to gauge just how big of a spoonful you need to pack each doughy piece of ravioli to plump perfection.