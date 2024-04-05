The 2 Ingredients That Should Never Be Included In Your Amatriciana Pasta Sauce

There are many different types of pasta sauces and dishes that range from herby pesto to rich marinara and hearty Bolognese; however, one that tends to fly under the radar is pasta all'Amatriciana. Pasta all'Amatriciana separates itself from a spicy penne arrabiata or a savory pasta puttanesca in that it goes against the grain of using two key aromatic ingredients that are synonymous with Italy's cuisine. It uses neither onions nor garlic. In fact, adding these items actually complicates pasta all'Amatriciana and you don't want to do that.

While onions offer a sweet flavor, garlic adds a powerful sharpness to the dishes it touches; however, the qualities these two fragrant elements bring to the table are simply not needed for a pasta all'Amatriciana. Italian cooking tends to focus on just a few ingredients that complement and highlight each other in a subtle manner rather than distract. When onions and garlic are added to simple dishes like this, they can be overpowering both separately and when you combine them, especially if you already have components that hit the savory, sweet, and spicy notes.