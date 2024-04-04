Is It Dangerous To Eat Raw Zucchini?

Some vegetables aren't meant to be eaten raw. Uncooked potatoes can cause stomach problems. Raw lima beans contain cyanide. Kidney beans can make you sick. But other veggies are typically cooked — even though they don't need to be. If you're not sure which is which, check. Zucchini is one of those vegetables that you generally encounter grilled, roasted, sautéed, or stewed. It's not often consumed raw, but rest assured: Eating raw zucchini is typically safe.

Experimenting with new ways to eat the vegetable is fun — and helps you get an extra dose of nutrients like potassium and vitamin A. However, zucchini also contains cucurbitacins, potentially dangerous compounds with a bitter taste. In large amounts, these compounds can cause cucurbitacin poisoning, also called toxic squash syndrome. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and hair loss, but the condition is extremely rare. Cucurbitacins are also not eliminated through cooking, so eating them raw does not increase the risk.

While some people love the taste of raw zucchini, it isn't for everyone. Uncooked, zucchini ranges from fairly flavorless to bitingly bitter, as you'll know if you've ever mistaken one for a cucumber. Cooked, the vegetable has a sweeter, subtler taste. Zucchini releases sugars when exposed to heat (which is why it can taste so good in sweeter dishes, like zucchini bread). But even if you aren't a fan of raw zucchini at first, keep an open mind — you might learn to love it.