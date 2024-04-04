Roast Your Veggies First For A More Flavorful Cauliflower Potato Soup

Building a sauteed aromatic foundation, adding plenty of spices, and using broth are all important steps to create a flavorful simmering liquid to cook your soup's main ingredients. However, roasting the main ingredients before adding them to your soup is the ultimate flavor upgrade. Our go-to cauliflower potato soup begins by roasting cauliflower florets and halved russet potatoes before simmering and blending them into a rich, creamy final product.

Roasting vegetables of any kind completely transforms them by concentrating their inherent flavors, caramelizing their natural sugars, and adding toasty, smoky notes as their outer skin crisps up. Plus, as a dry cooking method, roasting will rid cauliflower and potatoes of moisture, maximizing their absorption of the flavorful simmering liquid you'll add them to after removing them from the oven.

Versatile cauliflower makes one of the most delicious transformations when roasted, incurring a distinct nuttiness and toasty, slightly bitter finish that will pair perfectly with the concentrated earthiness of russet potatoes. This coupled with an aromatic, umami-rich chicken or vegetable broth makes for a well-rounded and utterly comforting profile of savory flavors. In other words, combining a flavorful foundation with flavorful main ingredients will result in a much more complex soup.