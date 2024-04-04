Why Thicker Slices Are Best When Grilling Tofu

Grilling any food, from meat to vegetables, imparts a unique smokiness and char that no other cooking method can touch — not to mention the added flavor from the wood or charcoal fueling the flames. With its versatile and neutral flavor and absorbent meat, tofu is one of the best ingredients to throw on your grill. Thick-cut slabs of firm tofu will yield the best results in terms of flavor, texture, and integrity.

Cutting your tofu into at least half-inch slabs will give you more surface area and volume, which translates to increased absorption of marinades and the smokiness from the grill. Firm is the sturdiest form of tofu, but it's still a much more delicate product than many other animal proteins. Thus, a thicker cut is more likely to hold its form as you place it on the grill grates and flip it to get those deliciously charred markings. Also, thicker slabs are less likely to fall through the cracks of your grill grates. If you cut tofu too thin, the char delivered by the grill grates will overwhelm the flavor of any marinade or spice rub you use. Worse still, thinner cuts are more likely to stick to the grates and fall apart when you flip them.