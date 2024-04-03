How To Keep Apple Slices Bright For A Whiskey Cocktail Garnish

Apples and whiskey cocktails are a classic, seemingly natural duo. And while oxidation may also be totally natural, it doesn't look all that great when it comes to food. Oxidation is what happens when oxygen and the polyphenol oxidase (PPO) enzymes in apple flesh come into contact with each other. The plant cells then deteriorate, and the result is a less-than-appetizing brown discoloration and shriveled texture. Luckily, to curb these effects, all it takes is a little acidity.

Keep your apples looking crisp and fresh for your mixology masterpieces by soaking 'em in a lemon water solution immediately after slicing. The acidic pH creates a protective barrier, inactivating the PPO enzyme and keeping the oxygen off the fruit's exposed surface area. One tablespoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice per cup of room-temperature water will do the trick. You can coat those delicate slices with a quick soak in the lemon water, but it's worth noting that submerging your apple slices for prolonged periods might cause them to break down and lose some structural integrity.

Any longer than five minutes is probably too long. Alternatively, to expedite the process, you could also just squeeze half a lemon over your freshly cut apple slices and then immediately use them to assemble impressive whiskey cocktails. With the simple addition of lemon juice, those apple slices will stay a bright white for at least a full 30 minutes, allowing you (and your cocktail hour guests) to sip leisurely.