Follow This Essential Step To Save Yourself From Greasy Beef Enchiladas

Beef for enchiladas is often cooked on the stovetop over medium heat. The rendered fat will be noticeable by the time the ground beef is ready and can be drained using a couple of methods. The easiest involves pouring the ground beef into a colander resting atop a container. Once you've collected the excess oil, you can transfer it into the garbage bin.

Another method involves using our turkey baster hack to easily remove grease from ground beef. Push the beef aside so that it is separated from the oil. Squeeze the turkey baster bulb, and then once placed in the oil, release it to suck the oil from the pan. Squeeze the bulb again to pour the oil into a jar. You may want to wait for the oil to cool down before doing this, however, since some basters (with glass) may not be able to withstand high temperatures.

If siphoning with a baster still leaves a considerable amount of oil in the pan, use a paper towel to dab the grease from the ground beef. After that, you can use the ground beef in your enchiladas without the risk of them turning greasy. Firm, light enchiladas will be the strong finish you hoped for when you set out to make this dish.