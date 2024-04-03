The Cocktail Comebacks These 6 Experts Think Will Follow The Espresso Martini - Exclusive

A few years ago, when the espresso martini renaissance was just kicking off, it felt like a true surprise. The cocktail had been invented in the 1980s before coming to prominence in the late '90s. The mix of vodka, espresso, and Kahlua quickly faded from memory in the 2000s, and was remembered with the likes of the Appletini as a quintessential trend that would be left in the past forever. Yet nothing is stronger than nostalgia it seems, and starting in the late 2010s the espresso martini came back, becoming a full-on phenomenon in the past few years. It's enough to make you wonder what other cocktails could be making their own surprise comebacks, and that's just what Tasting Table asked six different experts at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Fest.

We caught up with celebrity chefs and mixologists alike, and the answers ranged from some old classics to bygone trends from decades before the '90s. First up was chef, restaurateur, and host of "Bizarre Foods," Andrew Zimmern. He expressed some bafflement at the popularity of the espresso martini itself, asking "Why do people want that? I guess it's the whole keeps you up and puts you down." This led him to predict that "all those horrible drinks like lemon drops" from college and the '80s-era Midori Sour are going to make a comeback. "They will come back. They will have another moment," he said.