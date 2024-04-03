What To Know Before You Swap Pine Nuts For Peanuts In Pesto

A classic bright and fresh basil pesto is made with pine nuts, basil, parmesan, garlic, and some salt and pepper. However, if you don't have any of these nuts in the pantry or just find them to be too expensive, there are plenty of pine nut substitutes you can use for pesto, including peanuts. While it may seem like an odd choice, peanuts (which are actually a legume) can add an interesting flavor to your pesto, albeit more reminiscent of peanut butter if you aren't judicious with the amount you use.

There are a few things to keep in mind if you choose to swap out pine nuts for peanuts. The first is that you want to use raw peanuts. Roasted, salted, candy-coated peanuts are all very tasty, but they will overpower the flavor of a pesto, giving it an overly sweet or salty taste that may not work well with your other ingredients. Raw peanuts have more of a bland, pea-like taste, but that bland flavor is also what makes them the best choice for a peanut pesto.