The Clever Way To Use Your Cast Iron Skillet To Keep Dishes Warm On The Stovetop

Your cast iron pan is a workhorse, but did you know it can even do way more than sear a steak or help you cook the best asparagus ever? The heavy iron is perfect for holding heat steady, which is why it's also great when you're ready to bake a delicious, crusty artisan sourdough bread recipe. That capability of holding steady heat can also come in handy when you want to keep food warm on the stove — the thick metal pan buffers the harsh heat of your burner.

Keep dishes warm on the stovetop by avoiding putting them over direct heat. Instead, if you need a pot of mashed potatoes to remain warm, put the pot inside of your cast iron. Cast iron is so good at holding heat that you can use a warmed pan to keep a bowl of butter melted without constantly worrying that it will burn, even with the burner turned off. That trick can also keep your chocolate melty when dipping strawberries. A cast iron pan on low heat adds an extra layer of thickness to the bottom of a pan of food so that it doesn't burn.