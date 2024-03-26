Cook Asparagus In A Cast Iron Skillet For The Best Flavor And Texture Every Time

Asparagus is packed with flavor and rich in nutrients, making for a delicious addition to any meal no matter how it's prepared and cooked. It's even better when it's in season during spring, but we'll take a side of expertly-cooked asparagus anytime of the year. You might roast the spears in the oven or throw them on the grill outside, but a cast iron skillet is an even better way to bring out their flavor and enhance their texture with just a little effort.

If you don't already have a cast iron pan, get one because it'll be affordable and last a while. It's the type of skillet Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn uses for cast iron pan-fried asparagus. The first perk to using cast iron for asparagus is that the surface is quick to give the spears an impressive char. It's easy to char asparagus to save time, and a cast iron pan makes it even easier because it heats up evenly and quickly. It will only take a few minutes for the veggies to obtain a nice crunch and smoky flavor without getting mushy. You don't have to use much oil or butter in a cast iron pan either, making it a healthier option while allowing the earthy and sweet flavors of the asparagus to stand out on the plate. A well-seasoned cast iron pan also provides additional flavor to asparagus spears that you won't achieve when they're boiled or roasted.